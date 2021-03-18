Ossiam Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67,393 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,304 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $169.27 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 165.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,838 shares of company stock worth $7,963,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

