Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

