Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

