Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 530,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,294,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIC. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a market cap of $141.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. Analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Otonomy by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,238 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 460,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Otonomy by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 415,481 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

