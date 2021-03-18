Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:OM opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $7,752,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.