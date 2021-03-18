Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Truist Securities

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OC. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

NYSE OC opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after buying an additional 829,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

