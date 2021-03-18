Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.37

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.37 and last traded at $92.21, with a volume of 5173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.80.

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,870,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after buying an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

