Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

