PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

PAE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of PAE stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. PAE has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $791.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PAE in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

