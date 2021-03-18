PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.43–0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $264-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.63 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.43)-($0.36) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PD. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,659 shares of company stock worth $14,574,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.