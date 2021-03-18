PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

PD traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.56. 3,924,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 127,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $5,773,689.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,887,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,574,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $632,207.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,659 shares of company stock valued at $14,574,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

