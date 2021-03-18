PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.83% from the company’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 111,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 127,680 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $5,773,689.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,887,528 shares in the company, valued at $130,574,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,659 shares of company stock valued at $14,574,017 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after purchasing an additional 607,667 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after purchasing an additional 598,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,448,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

