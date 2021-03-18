Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,710 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 8,779.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 723,497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 145,259 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 257,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 116,743 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,141 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

