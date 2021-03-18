Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,192 Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 42,141.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 140,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

TEO stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

