Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 23.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

