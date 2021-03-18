Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,019 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $779.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.17 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

