Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

PBLA opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

