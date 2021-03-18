Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Issues Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 million, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

