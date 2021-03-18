Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.23 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.81. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

