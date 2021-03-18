Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Five9 by 55.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $525,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 14.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $168.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.84 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

