Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $300,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $504.90 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

