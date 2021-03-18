Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

PRXXF opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

