Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives GBX 449.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 449.33 ($5.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of PAG stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 451 ($5.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 455.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 411.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 504.50 ($6.59).

In other news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

