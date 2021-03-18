Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on POU. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.29.

TSE POU opened at C$11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.53. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

