Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PKE stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $295.73 million, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 138,369 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,488,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

