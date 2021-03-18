Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.69

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 14775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

