PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of PKCOY remained flat at $$21.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 385. PARK24 has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

PARK24 Company Profile

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

