Patrick P. Gelsinger Sells 4,900 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

