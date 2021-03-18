Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Patterson Companies has increased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

