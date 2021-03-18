Paula Jourdain Coleman Sells 3,000 Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Stock

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$14.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.84. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$14.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$948.60 million and a PE ratio of -39.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.65.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

