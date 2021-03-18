PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) versus Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Financial Survey

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and Silk Road Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$16.46 million N/A N/A Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 28.80 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -39.04

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -186.34% Silk Road Medical -53.66% -40.79% -24.56%

Risk & Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PAVmed and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

PAVmed presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.60%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.29%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PAVmed beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

