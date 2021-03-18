PAYCENT Market Cap Hits $212,267.50 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $212,267.50 and approximately $85.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.67 or 0.00622068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00024585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00033853 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

