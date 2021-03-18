PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Reaches $2.91 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $2.91 million and $42.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.85 or 0.00634284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034039 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb.

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars.

