PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 5.4%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.25. 2,924,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,825,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Several brokerages have commented on PBF. US Capital Advisors cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

