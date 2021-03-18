PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Upgraded at TheStreet

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

PDC Energy stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PDC Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

