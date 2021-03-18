Peggy Schappaugh Acquires 500 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Peggy Schappaugh bought 500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $17,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,709.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $36.94.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

