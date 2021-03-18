Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 11th total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

PBA traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

