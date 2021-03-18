Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Trading Down 5.2%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 1,351,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,119,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.00.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. Research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 388,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

