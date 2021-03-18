Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 265,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of DELL opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $91.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,069,565 shares of company stock valued at $79,870,186. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

