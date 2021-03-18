Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 19,663 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $221.77 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $432.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.58 and a 200-day moving average of $206.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

