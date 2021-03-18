Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 60,455 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

