Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8,344.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $754.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.22, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $797.10 and a 200-day moving average of $722.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $59,473,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,801,578.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,358 shares of company stock valued at $163,697,665. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.