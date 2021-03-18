Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,254 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Inseego worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 493,067 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 257,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Inseego by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 147,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at $139,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Shares of INSG opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

