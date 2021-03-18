Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,786 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Maxar Technologies worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 187,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

