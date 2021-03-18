Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,697 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,260.7% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 32,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $371.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $54,408,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $373,082,249.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,982,433 shares of company stock worth $852,628,794. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.01.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

