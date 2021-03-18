Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,787 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,787 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 240,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

