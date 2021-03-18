Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $194.25 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.00. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.