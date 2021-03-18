Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 248,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

