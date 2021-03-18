Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 288 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after buying an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $169.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

