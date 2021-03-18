Personal Capital Advisors Corp Takes $43,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,844 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

